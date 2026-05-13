Prateek Yadav's death: Post-mortem reveals lung infection, cardiac arrest, doctor says he had multiple health issues

Prateek Yadav's death: Prateek Yadav's postmortem report has come out which reveals that he died due to cardiac arrest which was triggered by lung infection and blood clot. His doctor also said that he had been battling multiples issues for a long time.

Prateek Yadav's death: Prateek Yadav's postmortem report has come out which reveals that the son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has experienced blood clot which that travelled from the lower part of his body to the upper region causing severe complications in the lungs and arteries which eventually led to cardio-respiratory collapse or cardiac arrest.

Dr Ruchita Sharma, Associate Director, Department of Medicine Medanta Hospital Lucknow on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Prateek Yadav, the son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, late Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he had been undergoing treatment for multiple health conditions, including hypertension and pulmonary embolism.

What happened to Prateek Yadav

More details will be revealed after the viscera report is examined. Prateek had been battling a prolonged lung-related illness. According to the post-mortem report, blood clots had developed in the veins which were connected to the lungs, which abruptly affected both breathing and heart function. Medical experts have said that the blockage led to cardiac arrest.

Dr Sharma said Yadav had recently been admitted after developing pulmonary embolism, a serious condition caused by blockage in the arteries of the lungs. “Just a few days ago, he was admitted here after developing a pulmonary embolism -- a condition in which a blood clot travels into and lodges within the arteries. Due to the blockage in his lungs, his heart function was adversely affected,” she said. She added that he had approached the hospital with complaints of breathlessness and respiratory issues, following which he was diagnosed.

Prateek Yadav, half brother of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, passed away at Lucknow's civil hospital on Wednesday morning. He was brought to the hospital by his family members on Wednesday morning, where he was declared dead.

Prateek was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Despite being from Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political family, he largely stayed away from politics and focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow.

Samjawadi Party, in a post on X, condoled his demise. "Pratik Yadav has passed away, deeply saddened! May God grant peace to the departed soul," they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief on the untimely demise of Prateek Yadav