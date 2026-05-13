Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, passes away at 38

Police sources said family members took him to the hospital at 6:15 am, where doctors pronounced him dead. His wife was not present then.

Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at 38 in Lucknow. He was declared brought dead at Lucknow Civil Hospital on Wednesday.

He was married to BJP leader Aparna Yadav and was the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Police sources said family members took him to the hospital at 6:15 am, where doctors pronounced him dead. His wife was not present then.

A team of doctors at King George Medical University and hospital will conduct a post-mortem soon to determine the cause of death. Initial examination showed no visible injuries on the body.

Prateek Yadav was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna.

(This is a developig story)