FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, passes away at 38

Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, passes away at 38

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Corruption or Conspiracy? Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi Explodes

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Corruption or Conspiracy? Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi Explodes

'It's coming big': Banker Uday Kotak warns of oil price shock in India amid US-Iran war

'It's coming big': Uday Kotak warns of India impact of US-Iran war

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

HomeIndia

INDIA

Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, passes away at 38

Police sources said family members took him to the hospital at 6:15 am, where doctors pronounced him dead. His wife was not present then.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 13, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, passes away at 38
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at 38 in Lucknow. He was declared brought dead at Lucknow Civil Hospital on Wednesday. 

He was married to BJP leader Aparna Yadav and was the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Police sources said family members took him to the hospital at 6:15 am, where doctors pronounced him dead. His wife was not present then. 

A team of doctors at King George Medical University and hospital will conduct a post-mortem soon to determine the cause of death. Initial examination showed no visible injuries on the body. 

Prateek Yadav was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna.

(This is a developig story)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, passes away at 38
Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, passes away at 38
Gold, silver to get costlier? Govt hikes customs duty to 15% after PM’s appeal, details here
Gold, silver to get costlier? Govt hikes customs duty to 15% after PM’s appeal
Gold, silver prices today, May 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran, says ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’, rejects Chinese intervention
Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran, says ‘US will win Iran war peacefully'
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt leaves fans mesmerised with her stunning peach gown, fairytale-like red carpet appearance
Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt leaves fans mesmerised with her stunning peach gown
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement