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Prateek Yadav death: Who was his mother Sadhna Gupta, second wife of Samajwadi Party's founder Mulayam Yadav?

Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, died at the age of 38 in Lucknow after he suddenly fell ill. Prateek Yadav was the son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta. Who was Sadhna Gupta, and how did she met Mulayam Singh Yadav?

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 13, 2026, 11:04 AM IST

Prateek Yadav death: Who was his mother Sadhna Gupta, second wife of Samajwadi Party's founder Mulayam Yadav?
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Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, died at the age of 38 in Lucknow after he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day. He was declared dead at the hospital. Prateek Yadav was the son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta. Who was Sadhna Gupta, and how did she met Mulayam Singh Yadav?

Who was Prateek Yadav's mother Sadhna Gupta?

Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh, hailed from Bidhuna in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. She was a trained nurse. Before marrying Yadav, Sdhna was married to Chandra Prakash Gupta, a grocer from Farrukhabad and had a son named Prateek Yadav, but she later got divorced in 1990. She married Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2007. She was around 20 years younger than Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to Akhilesh Yadav's biography Badlav Ki Lehar, Sadhna Gupta met Mulayam Singh Yadav in the mid-1980s when she was deputed to take care of his ailing mother, Murti Devi. After Malti Devi's death in 2003, Mulayam publicly introduced Sadhna as his second wife and brought her to the official chief minister's residence. Sadhna Gupta passed away in 2022 at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital after a prolonged illness.

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