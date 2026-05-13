Prateek Yadav Death: How was Mulayam Singh Yadav's bond with his younger son, know about his educational qualification, net worth and more

Prateek Yadav, who was married to BJP leader Aparna Yadav and was the half-brother of ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38.

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow at 38. Sources said he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to Civil Hospital early in the day, where doctors declared him dead.

Prateek Yadav's bomd with Mulayam Singh Yadav

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav married twice. With his first wife, Malti Devi, he had Akhilesh Yadav, who now heads the SP. After Malti Devi’s death in 2003, Mulayam Singh Yadav publicly admitted his secret second marriage to SP worker Sadhana Gupta.

Born in 1988, Prateek was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second son with Sadhana Gupta, though their relationship was not public at the time.

For years, reports claimed Prateek was Sadhana Yadav’s son from her first marriage to Chandraprakash Gupta, whom she was married to when Prateek was born.

However, reportedly, both father and son shared a cordial relationship as Mulayam Singh Yadav went to great lengths to shield Prateek from the intense, aggressive spotlight of Uttar Pradesh politics.

Prateek Yadav's educational qualification

Prateek completed his early schooling at the City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. He then pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from the University of Lucknow.

He moved to England for higher studies, where he earned his MBA from the University of Leeds, focusing on international business and management.

Prateek Yadav's career

He appeared on an internationally acclaimed bodybuilding site in September 2012 as “the international transformation of the month.” He said the transformation was inspired by a pep talk from Mulayam Singh Yadav more than a decade ago.

The 38-year-old was known for his passion for animal welfare and had backed several initiatives focused on animal care and protection. He was actively involved in animal rights through the Jeevaashraya Foundation.

Prateek Yadav's net worth

In 2017, he drew controversy after purchasing a Rs 5 crore Lamborghini. Critics questioned how someone from a family that espouses socialism could afford one of the world’s costliest cars. “I took a loan to buy the car. I have all the documents, and I pay income tax. Why the controversy?” he said to ANI.

According to reports, his 2015-16 ITR was Rs 1.47 crore. He listed movable assets exceeding Rs 13.41 crore and property worth Rs 6.15 crore. His estimated net worth was Rs 6-7 crore, built through entrepreneurship.