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Prateek Yadav Death Explained: What is Deep Vein Thrombosis? Blood clot condition that killed Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother

As per the postmortem conducted at King George's Medical University (KGMU), the cause of death has been attributed to cardiorespiratory collapse resulting from massive pulmonary thromboembolism.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 14, 2026, 07:12 AM IST

Prateek Yadav Death Explained: What is Deep Vein Thrombosis? Blood clot condition that killed Akhilesh Yadav's step-brother
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Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav, died on May 13, 2026, at a civil hospital in Lucknow.  Yadav was brought to the hospital by family members, after which he was declared dead. As per the postmortem conducted at King George's Medical University (KGMU), the cause of death has been attributed to cardiorespiratory collapse resulting from massive pulmonary thromboembolism.

What is Deep Vein Thrombosis(DVT)?

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) is a condition in which blood clots form inside the deep veins of the body, most commonly in the legs. Though it can be managed on its own, when a clot breaks loose and moves to the lungs, it triggers a condition called Pulmonary Embolism, which can be fatal. Patients with DVT are placed on blood thinners and kept under close medical supervision. 

Prateel had this condition, hence he was put on blood thinners and monitored periodically. Although he had managed DVT for five years with blood thinners.  One day, Prateek came to the hospital with alarming symptoms: massive chest discomfort, dizziness, and breathlessness. He was admitted to the ICU immediately. After a couple of days of monitoring and apparent stabilisation, he told doctors on May 1 that he wanted to go home. His doctor said leaving the ICU in his condition was suicidal, but he still went home. 

Prateek had 24/7 nursing care at home with three dedicated staff members, and his doctor stayed updated by them. She confirmed he was taking his medication regularly and last spoke to him directly on May 3, after which she only contacted the nursing team. He was declared dead at 5:55 am on May 13, 2026, at Civil Hospital, Lucknow.

What are the autopsy findings?

The autopsy found six antemortem contusions from two falls: one 5-7 days before his April 29 hospital visit, requiring a CT scan, and another after he lost consciousness at home in his final hours. His doctor knew of both. Bruising looked severe because of anticoagulants, but was not evidence of foul play. The clot that had been stable for years broke free. Organs were preserved for further examination.

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