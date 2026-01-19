Prateek Yadav-Aparna Yadav divorce: Akhilesh Yadav's brother announces split, calls his wife 'selfish'

Prateek Yadav, brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, announced on Instagram that he plans to divorce BJP leader Aparna Yadav, making serious personal allegations. The post went viral, sparking debate over privacy, politics, and family disputes.

In an unexpected turn of events, Prateek Yadav, brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, has publicly announced his decision to seek a divorce from his wife, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav. The revelation, made through a social media post, has quickly become a topic of widespread discussion and debate.

The announcement has drawn attention not only because of the personal nature of the matter but also due to the political prominence of both families involved.

Instagram Post Sparks Controversy

Prateek Yadav shared the announcement on his official Instagram account, posting a message that contained strong accusations against Aparna Yadav. In the post, he alleged that she was responsible for damaging his family relationships and accused her of prioritising personal ambition over their marriage.

He further claimed that he was struggling emotionally and felt unsupported during what he described as a difficult phase in his life. The tone of the message, which included sharp criticism and emotional language, quickly went viral, drawing reactions from across social media platforms.

Mixed Reactions Online

Following the post, social media users expressed a wide range of responses. Some expressed sympathy for Prateek Yadav, while others questioned the decision to make such personal allegations public. Many users also highlighted the sensitive nature of marital disputes and urged restraint, noting that the matter involved two public figures with significant political visibility.

The post reignited discussions around privacy, mental health, and the impact of public scrutiny on personal relationships, especially when political affiliations are involved.

Political Context Adds Attention

Aparna Yadav, who is married into the influential Yadav family, joined the BJP in recent years, a move that drew significant political attention given her association with the Samajwadi Party’s first family. Her political alignment has often been viewed through the lens of intra-family ideological differences, making the current situation even more closely watched.

As of now, Aparna Yadav has not issued any public statement responding to the allegations or the divorce announcement. No official legal proceedings have been confirmed.