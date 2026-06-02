Prashant Lokhande appointed new CBSE chairman as govt faces heat over OSM scandal

Prashant Sitaram Lokhande is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre from 2001 batch. Before being appointed the CBSE chairman, he was posted as additional secretary in the union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The central government on Tuesday (June 2) appointed Prashant Lokhande as the new chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), hours after the previous chief Rahul Singh was transferred. Singh has since been appointed additional secretary in the union ministry of agriculture, as per a government order. The change of guard at the CBSE comes amid mounting criticism of the education board's handling of Class 12 examination results.

Prashant Sitaram Lokhande is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre from 2001 batch. Before being appointed the CBSE chairman, he was posted as additional secretary in the union ministry of home affairs (MHA). He was appointed joint secretary in the ministry headed by Amit Shah in 2022, and was recently elevated to the position of additional secretary.

Earlier in the day, the government transferred the CBSE chairman and secretary amid rising scrutiny over the procurement process for the board's on-screen marking (OSM) system and irregularities in the portal used for re-evaluation of Class 12 results. The Centre has also formed a one-member committee to look into the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE. The panel comprises the retired IAS officer S Radha Chauhan, who is also the chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

The CBSE has been under fire since it declared Class 12 results and widespread concerns were raised over the OSM system, which was implemented this year. Students and leaders of opposition parties have raised serious questions about the tender process for the OSM and the irregularities in the re-evaluation portal. CBSE officials have denied any wrongdoing, saying that the tender process followed General Financial Rules (GFR) and established government procurement procedures.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of taking superficial action over the massive scandal. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi termed Tuesday's action a "cover-up", saying: "Our demand remains the same today: Dismiss the Education Minister and conduct an independent judicial inquiry—these aren’t some one-month-old internal file of the Modi government to be brushed aside just like that. If the Prime Minister cared about the 18.5 million CBSE students—Dharmendra Pradhan ji would have been removed long ago."