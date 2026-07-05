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Prashant Kishor to contest Bankipur bypoll, confirms electoral debut with Jan Suraaj

Prashant Kishor is set to make his electoral debut after the Jan Suraaj Party announced him as its candidate for the upcoming Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Prashant Kishor to contest Bankipur bypoll, confirms electoral debut with Jan Suraaj
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor to make his electoral debut. (X)
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Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, will make his electoral debut with the Bankipur Assembly by-election in Bihar. On Sunday, the party's state president, Manoj Bharti, announced the decision after a core committee meeting. For those unversed, Bankipur is considered a strong bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the party's national president Nitin Nabin himself representing the constituency from 2010.

Prashant Kishor to make electoral debut from BJP stronghold Bankipur

After being announced as the candidate of Jan Suraaj Party for the by-election at the Bankipur constituency, Prashant Kishor said, ''We view this as the beginning of a new kind of politics in Bihar. It is not anyone's stronghold. It is the stronghold of the people of Bihar. Things will certainly change. People should vote for the best candidate, the one who represents the start of this new politics.''

''We are not merely fighting for assembly seats, but for initiating a new political movement. As we contest the election, the voters of Bihar face the responsibility of ushering in a fresh beginning for the state. We are contesting alone. However, I welcome support from anyone who feels they should help,'' he added.

For those who are unaware, the Bankipur Assembly seat was declared vacant after Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. Later, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for bypolls to three Assembly constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Apart from Bihar's Bankipur, MP's Datia and Gujarat's Manjalur will also go for by-elections.

Bypoll schedule announced; polling on July 30

The last day for filing a nomination is July 13, and candidates will have until July 16 to withdraw their candidatures. The polling will be conducted on July 30, while the counting of votes will be done on August 3.

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