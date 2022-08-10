Prashant Kishor slams Nitish Kumar for political instability in Bihar, makes big prediction for Tejashwi Yadav

Prashant Kishor (File)

Election strategist Prashant Kishor reacted to the political developments in Bihar saying he hopes the JDU-RJD government will provide the much-coveted political stability in the state that has seen six governments in nine years. Calling Nitish Kumar the catalyst for political instability in Bihar, Kishor said the new government will see a major political role for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the de-facto head of the single largest party of the state.

"This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. Nitish Kumar is the main actor, catalyst. As a citizen of Bihar, you can only expect that he stands firm on the formation he has now built," Kishor told ANI.

Kishor, who had had a stint in the JDU before falling out with Nitish Kumar, said Yadav will play a major role in the running of the new government and the alliance.

"Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, and probably he will play a major role in running this new formation. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government," he added.

Asked if the JDU-RJD alliance would have any bearing on the 2024 general elections, he said, "I believe the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. I don't think this is done with the thought of creating an alternate opposition on a national level in the country".

Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP on Tuesday and revived the 2015 alliance with Lalu Yadav's RJD. With this, BJP now has no major ally in Bihar. Experts believe the new dynamics would impact BJP's chances in 2024, at least in Bihar.

In 2019, the JDU-BJP alliance swept the general elections. However, in the Bihar assembly elections next year, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD emerged as the single-largest party.

Kumar's JDU, which used to be the big brother in NDA's Bihar unit, was relegated to being the minor partner. Experts blame Chirag Paswan's open defiance and his fielding candidates against JDU, for the party's debacle.