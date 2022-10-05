‘Giving me gyaan but came begging after 2014 Lok Sabha polls loss’: Prashant Kishor’s fresh jibe on Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor (File photo)

Just a few days after launching his own padyatra in Bihar and giving rise to speculations that he will soon join the political arena, election strategist Prashant Kishor issued a fresh salvo against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the latest statement.

Kishor claimed that the current Bihar CM “came begging” to him after the major loss in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but now the JD(U) leader is “giving him gyaan”. He further stated that he helped Nitish Kumar emerge victorious in the 2015 elections.

"Nitish Kumar has been able to hold on to his chair and thinks he is very smart (mukhyamanti banke bahut hoshiyar ban rahe hain),” said Kishor with uncharacteristic acerbity for a leader whom he has often called a father figure.

The political strategist further added, “After losing the 2014 (Lok Sabha) polls, he met me in Delhi, begging for help. I assisted him in winning the 2015 assembly polls as the chief ministerial candidate of the ‘Mahagathbandhan'. Today, he has the temerity to offer ‘gyan' (wisdom) to me.”

Prashant Kishor, who used to be the national vice president of JD(U) years ago, was seemingly taken aback by Nitish Kumar’s recent attacks on him and said that the Bihar CM had reportedly asked him to lead his party around 10-15 days back.

Kishor said, “You all must have learned through media reports that Nitish Kumar had called me to his residence about 10-15 days back. He asked me to lead his party. I said it is not possible. I cannot go back on the commitment I have made in return for any post.”

Recently, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launched a series of attacks on the election strategist, saying that Kishor “did not know A, B and C” of the political scenario in Bihar, and the economy which he was promising to transform.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500-km-long ‘pada-yatra' that would cover every nook and corner of the state, made the claim in a remote part of West Champaran district, about 275 km from Patna.

(With PTI inputs)

