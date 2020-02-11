Prashant Kishor's campaign strategy takes AAP to victory: Here are his other successful stints

As the Aam Aadmi Party has retained power in Delhi and will form the government for the third time, there's one person who also deserves credit, along with the freebies that the Arvind Kejriwal government gave to residents of the national capital - Prashant Kishor.

The political strategist and former Janta Dal (United) vice president, who undertook the responsibility of AAP's political campaigning fro the Delhi Assembly elections has a history of helping parties seize victories in elections. From Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to Jagan Mohan Reddy in last year's Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, there's something about Kishor and his Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) that has been successfully shaping the campaigns for the parties.

Here's a look at Prashant Kishor's successful stints so far that has helped parties seize power in elections.

2014 General Elections: BJP gets a clear majority

The Lok Sabha elections saw the end of the 10-year Congress rule in the country. Kishor had put instrumental efforts for the major marketing and advertising strategies for BJP's election campaign in 2014, projecting a really bright image of party's PM candidate Narendra Modi.

As a result, the party stormed to power with 282 seats and became the first party in 30 years to get an absolute majority. In total, the NDA, which comprises of BJP and its allies, got 324 seats.

2015 Bihar Elections: Kishor helps 'Mahagathbandhan' seize victory

The 2015 Assembly elections in Bihar witnessed a political war between the 'Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) consisting of JD(U)-RJD-Congress and the BJP-led NDA. The former triumphed to a victory in the polls, Kishor was widely credited for it by JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar.

2017 Punjab Assembly elections: Congress score victory

Kishor's electioneering machine worked well for the Congress in the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections. In the 117-seat assembly, Congress easily crossed the majority mark and scored 77 seats. Amarinder Singh, who took over the chief minister later, was quoted as saying that Kishor's 'work was absolutely critical to the victory".

2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections

Kishor once again added his Midas touch to the election campaigning, this time in Andhra Pradesh Assembly. His efforts propelled the YSR Congress of Jagan Mohan Reddy to victory as the party managed to score an overwhelming victory, throwing out N Chandrababu from power. In the 175-seat assembly, the YRS Congress bagged 151 seats, which is around 86%.