Ahead of the upcoming bypolls in Bihar, Jan Suraaj Party founder and chief Prashant Kishor revealed the reason behind choosing 'school bag' as the party's election symbol. Pertinent to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the poll symbol to Kishor's outfit ahead of the bypolls in Bihar for four seats - Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj and Imamganj.

Speaking to reporters in Gaya, Prashant Kishor attacked previous governments led by Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, claiming that "school bags on the backs of children were replaced by sacks".

"... In the 35 years of Lalu-Nitish rule, the school bag has been removed from the backs of the children of Bihar and a sack of labour has been tied on them. Jan Suraj's thinking is that the way to end the poverty of the people of Bihar is school bag, the way to employment is school bag, and if migration in Bihar has to be stopped then the way is school bag,” Kishor stated.

Stressing the significance of education, the Jan Suraaj founder continued, "That is why the election symbol of Jan Suraj is the school bag because only through education can people develop, poverty can be eradicated..."

Prashant Kishor's attack on Nitish, Lalu

Prashant Kishor, a fresh face on Bihar's political landscape, is counting on key issues such as - caste loyalty in elections, education and women empowerment, among others - to gain voters' attention.

Earlier, at a rally in Ramgarh, Kishor alleged that "Bihar's backwardness is partly due to the electorate's tendency to vote based on “jaat” (caste) and “bhaat” (free rations)". He also urged people to break away from voting for parties based on caste loyalty.

Attacking the previous Nitish and Lalu governments, he continued, "Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept Bihar trapped in ‘jaat’ for 35 years. For the past 10 years, Modi has been short-changing you in exchange for five kgs of ‘bhaat’.”