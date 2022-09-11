'Need a credible face, mass movement for 2024 polls, meeting leaders not Opposition unity': Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor (IANS file photo)

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar`s visit to Delhi to meet Opposition leaders, Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that meeting leaders of various political parties "would not make much of a difference" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He added that such meetings cannot be seen as Opposition unity or political development.

Kishor said that there is a need for a credible face and a mass movement to seek people`s votes in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to ANI, Kishor who was earlier given the post of national president in Nitish Kumar`s Janata Dal (United) and was later expelled from the party, said, "Such meetings and discussions taking place will not change the political situation on the ground. I do not have such an experience. He is more experienced than me. But I do not see the meeting of some leaders individually or collectively, holding discussions or press conferences, as an Opposition unity or a political development."

"Unless you create a people`s movement and generate a popular narrative, form a formidable entity, and a credible face that can make the public believe that he can be a better alternative to the BJP, only then they (people) will vote for you," he said.

Nitish Kumar's meetings with opposition leaders

When asked about the series of meetings undertaken by Kumar recently including with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who had visited Bihar recently in his attempt to unite the Opposition, Kishor said that such meetings would not make "much of a difference".

"When he was with the BJP, he met the leaders who were with them. Now he is no more with the BJP, so he is meeting the parties and leaders who are in opposition of the BJP. That would not make much of a difference. You need a credible narrative, people`s trust, workers on the ground, and a trustworthy face and people`s movement for doing it," he said.

Opposition's face

When asked who can be a better face of the Opposition among leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and KCR, he said, "Right is the one who can unite everyone and is acceptable to all."

Talking about the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Congress, Kishor said its focus is "disproportionately more in those states where the BJP is not a big political power. He suggested that the yatra should have mostly covered the states where the BJP is a strong political force.

(With inputs from ANI)