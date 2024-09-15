Twitter
India

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Ahead of the official launch of 'Jan Suraj Party', Prashant Kishore has made a big statement on liquor ban in Bihar.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'
Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishor (Image/PTI)
    Ahead of the official launch of his party on coming October 2, election strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishor has vowed to end 'liquor ban' in Bihar if elected to power in the state assembly polls in 2025. 

    In a conversation with ANI, Kishor said, "There is no need for any special preparation for the 2nd. We have been preparing for the last two years... If the Jan Suraj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour."

    The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 was enacted with effect from October 2, 2016 to enact, implement and encourage the complete prohibition of liquor and drugs in Bihar under the  Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state. 

    On being asked about former Bihar deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's yatra, he stated, "My best wishes to him. At least he has come out of the house and is going among the public."

    Earlier, he launched a scathing attack on the RJD leader and said, "If someone could not get educated due to a lack of resources, it is understandable. But if someone's parents were Chief Ministers and he couldn't pass the 10th class, it reflects their approach towards education."

    Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor is all set to launch his political outfit 'Jan Suraj Party' on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. He has announced to contest the Bihar assembly polls on all 243 seats in the state in 2025. 

    During a 'Jan Suraj' programme, he announced that if elected to power, his party will provide financial assistance to women who want to do their own businesses. 

    "I have already said that Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats in the Bihar assembly polls in 2025. If Jan Suraaj government is formed in Bihar in 2025, all the women who want to do business on their own will be given financial assistance by the government at a very nominal rate, which will be less than the current interest rate charged from Jeevika Didis", said Prashant Kishor. 

     

