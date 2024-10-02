Twitter
India

Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party, vows to end liquor ban in Bihar

Prashant Kishor earlier said that he does not want to become the leader of the party, adding that next year, in January or February, the party will release its agenda for Bihar.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 05:19 PM IST

Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj Party, vows to end liquor ban in Bihar
Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has officially launched his new political party, Jan Suraaj Party, in Patna. At the launch event, Kishor said that the party has been active for the past two years and recently received approval from the Election Commission of India.

"Jan Suraaj campaign is going on for 2-3 years. People are asking when we will be forming the party. We all must thank God, today the Election Commission has officially accepted Jan Suraaj as Jan Suraaj Party," Prashant Kishor said.

He further said that if Bihar has to have a world-class education system, Rs 5 lakh crore is needed in the next 10 years. Kishor has vowed to end the liquor ban in Bihar immediately if elected to power. "When the liquor ban will be removed, that money won't go into the budget and will not be used for the security of leaders, nor it will be used for roads, water and electricity. That will be used only for building a new education system in Bihar. Every year, Bihar is facing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore due to the liquor ban," he added.

READ | Solar Eclipse today: These countries will witness the 'Ring of Fire' event

Earlier on September 30, Prashant Kishor said that he does not want to become the leader of the party, adding that next year, in January or February, the party will release its agenda for Bihar. Earlier, Kishor announced that the party would contest elections on all 243 seats out of which there will be 40 women candidates from the party to be formed. The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

