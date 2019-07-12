Prashant Kishor gets down to business, meets TMC district presidents in Mamata's nephew's house

On Friday, election strategist Prashant Kishor met district presidents of TMC at Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s house in Hazra, Kolkata.

He is holding a meeting with district TMC presidents.

Earlier, he was met Mamata and Abhishek at the TMC MLAs’ meeting in which Banerjee chided her legislators and gave them a new six-point agenda, believed to have been honed by Prashant Kishor.

Kishor has been roped in by Banerjee after a dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election where BJP stormed her bastion by winning 18 seats.

Banerjee held a meeting with her party MLAs during the day -- her first since the Lok Sabha polls which saw the BJP snatching away 18 of the 42 seats in the state, just four less than the TMC.

A senior TMC leader said at the meeting, Banerjee exuded confidence that her party will bounce back in the 2021 Assembly polls and asked workers to prepare for it and bring old-timers back to the party fold.

"Our party supremo has asked all MLAs to be more humble and reach out to the masses. She has also asked us that if needed the MLAs should apologize for their mistakes committed in the past," a TMC MLA said.

With input from Pooja Mehta