Prashant Kishor, the leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, has disclosed that he charges over Rs 100 crore for his election strategy services. He made this statement on October 31 while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar bypolls, according to India Today.

Speaking at an event in Belaganj, Kishor addressed an audience, including many from the Muslim community. He explained that people often ask him how he funds his campaigns. Kishor stated, “Ten governments in different states are running on my strategies. Do you think I won't have enough money to set up tents and canopies for my campaign? In Bihar, no one has heard of fees like mine. If I advise someone in just one election, my fee is Rs 100 crore or even more. For the next two years, I can continue to fund my campaign with just one such election advice.”

The Bihar bypolls will take place in several assembly constituencies, including Belaganj, Imamganj, Ramgarh, and Tarari. These seats became vacant when the elected MLAs resigned to join the Lok Sabha.

Kishor is known for his work as a political strategist with various major political parties in India. He first gained prominence as the key strategist for Narendra Modi's successful 2014 Lok Sabha campaign.

He also played significant roles in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections for Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).