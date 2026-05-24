Prashant Kishor eyes comeback after zero seats in Bihar elections 2025? JSP to contest Bankipur bypoll after BJP's Nitin Nabin exit

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is eyeing to make a solid entry in Bihar politics by winning the Bankipur seat in a bypoll elections. The seat has been vacated by the BJP's Nitin Nabin, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha as he moved to Delhi to become the national president of the party.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is eyeing to make a solid entry in Bihar politics by winning the Bankipur seat in a bypoll elections. The seat has been vacated by the BJP's Nitin Nabin, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha as he moved to Delhi to become the national president of the party. This will be his second attempt to enter Bihar politics, as earlier Prashant Kishor launched JSP to contest the Bihar elections 2025 against BJP-JDU led NDA and RJD. However, his party won zero seats in the Bihar elections 2025.

Prashant Kishor told reporters in Patna that, 'The Jan Suraaj Party has decided, in principle, to contest the bypoll to the Bankipur seat. It will be held by the time the NDA (BJP, JD(U) and allies) would have completed seven to eight months in power.'

Bankipur seat: BJP's stronghold

In Bihar elections, the Bankipur seat was won by BJP's Nitin Nabin, defeating RJD candidate Rekha Kumari by a margin of 51,936 votes, securing 62.66% of the total vote share. The JSP candidate had finished third. Bankipur, located in Patna, has long been considered as BJP's stronghold. Nitin Nabin first won the seat in a 2006 bypoll following the death of his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, and retained it for five consecutive terms

Prashant Kishor as asserted that, '“Only the Jan Suraaj Party can defeat the BJP in Bankipu," claiming that traditional opposition parties like the RJD and Congress have repeatedly failed to pose a serious challenge in the constituency.