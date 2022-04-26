Search icon
I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party: Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declined offer to join Congress.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declined offer to join Congress as part of Empowered Action Group, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday. 

Taking to Twitter, the Congress spokesperson wrote, "Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined..."

Shortly after the announcement, Prashant Kishor also tweeted, "I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms." 

 

