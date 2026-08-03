Prashant Kishor cracks Bankipur, powers Jan Suraaj to landmark bypoll win

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor is set to emerge victorious in the long-standing Bharatiya Janata Party bastion, Bankipur, by a margin of nearly 19,000 votes, marking the first breakthrough for his newly-formed party.

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor emerged victorious in the high-stakes Bankipur Assembly by-election, delivering a major upset in Bihar politics. This marks the party's biggest electoral breakthrough since its formation in 2024, as the victory is being seen as a major statement to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prashant Kishor is set to win the seat by a margin of nearly 19,000 votes over his BJP rival Neeraj Kumar.

Bankipur in Patna is a prominent urban bastion for the BJP in the state, holding the seat continuously since 1995.

After trailing for the first few rounds of counting, the Jan Suraaj chief took the lead and surpassed the BJP's Neeraj Kumar. The lead extended by several thousands after each round of counting, and the party workers began celebrating outside counting centres and party offices in Patna.

Deets about Bankipur seat

Previously known as Patna West, the Bankipur Assembly seat has been an unassailable stronghold for the BJP, having won it for over 3 decades. In 1995, Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha won the seat for the BJP, followed by elections in 2000 and 2005. After he died in 2006, the BJP's current president, Nitin Nabin, entered active politics the same year.

He has been re-elected in the 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. In the previous elections in 2025, Nitin Nabin secured 98,299 votes, registering one of the biggest wins. For those unversed, the bypoll in the Bankipur seat was necessitated after Nitin Nabin vacated his seat following an election to the Rajya Sabha.

Deets about Jan Suraaj Party

Jan Suraaj Party was formed on October 2, 2024, and was touted as an alternative to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDI bloc. It entered Bihar politics without the intention to form a government through alliances and has sought to build its organisation through grassroots outreach.