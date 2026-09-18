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Prashant Bhushan questions ‘revolving door’: Ex-officials, judges joining corporate boards spark ethics debate

Ex-judges, regulators joining corporate boards after retirement?

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Prashant Bhushan questions ‘revolving door’: Ex-officials, judges joining corporate boards spark ethics debate

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan has questioned whether former senior officials, regulators and judges should be allowed to take corporate board positions soon after retirement.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 01:33 PM IST

Prashant Bhushan questions ‘revolving door’: Ex-officials, judges joining corporate boards spark ethics debate
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Public interest lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan has raised concerns over senior government officials, regulators and judges taking up corporate positions after retiring from public service.

In a post on X, Bhushan questioned whether such appointments could create conflicts of interest, particularly when retired officials join companies or business groups that were connected to their earlier areas of work.

"Shouldn’t there be a ban on such post retirement jobs which create conflicts of interest while in position?" Bhushan wrote on X.

Former officials joining corporate boards

Bhushan referred to instances involving former heads of institutions such as the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), public sector banks and other government-owned organisations.

He also pointed to retired Supreme Court judges who have later taken positions on corporate boards. The issue has brought renewed attention to what is commonly known as the "revolving door" between public service and the private sector.

Why cooling-off rules are being discussed

The debate centres on whether the possibility of lucrative positions after retirement could affect the independence of officials while they are still in public office. Critics have questioned whether regulators, senior policymakers and judicial officers could face a potential conflict if they later seek positions with companies or organisations connected to their official responsibilities.

One proposal often discussed in such cases is a mandatory cooling-off period. Under such a system, retired officials could be restricted for a certain period from taking jobs or board positions with organisations that fell within their regulatory or official jurisdiction.

Debate over transparency and ethics

The issue has also raised broader questions about how public institutions can maintain independence and public trust.

At the same time, debates involving major corporate groups and former officials can also lead to allegations or speculation that are not necessarily established by evidence. Any changes to post-retirement employment rules would therefore involve balancing transparency and conflict-of-interest safeguards with the rights of former officials and legitimate corporate appointments.

Bhushan's remarks have once again put the focus on whether existing rules are sufficient to prevent perceived or actual conflicts between public service and private-sector roles

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