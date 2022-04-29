Prashant Bhushan claims Rs 29 cr state money spent during PM Modi's Assam visit, CM Sarma calls it 'propaganda'

File Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday denied the allegations of advocate Prashant Bhushan of the state government spending Rs 29 crore on 8,000 vehicles for the day-long visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, and termed the information "malicious propaganda".

Earlier Bhushan had alleged that Rs 29 crore was spent on 8,000 vehicles during the Prime Minister's visit to the state.

READ | Excise department directs pub, bar owners in GB Nagar to not employ bouncers

"What?!! 29 Cr on 8000 Vehicles! for a day's visit of Modi!! No wonder the govt is selling Banks, Railways & LIC," Bhushan tweeted quoting a tweet of another lawyer with a purported document.

Responding to the allegations, CM Sarma said that the Assam government did not spend "any amount" for the transportation of the Prime Minister.

READ | Lt Gen BS Raju to take over as Vice Chief of Army Staff on May 1

"I wish to categorically state that the Government of Assam has not spent any amount for transportation of people to Hon PM's program on April 28, 2022, in Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh. We would like to deny this as false and misleading. This is malicious propaganda," the Assam CM tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi along with industrialist Ratan Tata inaugurated seven state-of-the-art cancer hospitals and laid the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals.