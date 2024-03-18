Pranlal Bhogilal Inducted Into FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame

Celebrating Pranlal Bhogilal's Pioneering Contribution to Vintage Cars and Automotive Culture.

Recently, the founder of the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI), the late Pranlal Bhogilal achieved a remarkable milestone, induction into the FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition from the International Federation of Historic Vehicles not only honors Bhogilal's legacy but also underscores the vital role India plays in preserving the global automotive heritage.

FIVA (Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens or International Federation of Historic Vehicles), is a group that works with UNESCO to conserve, preserve and promote historic cars. It also promotes the proper usage of vehicles that are older than thirty years.

The FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame, inaugurated in 2021, honors individuals who have significantly impacted the automobile industry. In 2023, out of over 30 nominees, FIVA selected nine distinguished personalities for this honor, marking the first-ever inclusion of an Indian automotive COLLECTOR - Pranlal Bhogilal.

Pranlal Bhogilal, a trailblazer in the historic vehicle movement in India, played a pivotal role in advocating for the preservation of automotive heritage. In the early 1970s, he successfully influenced the Indian government to impose a ban on the export of cars manufactured before 1960, a crucial step in safeguarding India's rich automotive legacy.

The Bhogilal Collection at Daskot is a treasure trove of automotive wonders, featuring iconic vehicles from various eras. From a Fiat and a Ford Model T from 1913 to a rare Belgian Minerva Type DD, these cars offer a glimpse into the evolution of automotive craftsmanship. The collection also includes more contemporary classics, such as a first-generation BMW 7 Series, once a daily driver for Pranlal Bhogilal.

Many of the vehicles in the collection boast royal provenance, adding an extra layer of historical significance. Despite the passage of time and the potential loss of some historical details, these cars have been meticulously preserved. As he often remarked, he considered himself a mere custodian.

The majority of his collection, which includes a variety of vintage cars, motorcycles and horse-drawn carriages too, are kept in Kathwada. The other vehicles are kept in Bhogilal's city palace in Ahmedabad and his home in Mumbai, Dashiana and Daskot, respectively.

With Pranlal Bhogilal's passing, the dynamic duo, Chamundeshwari Bhogilal Chinai and Brijesh Chinai have assumed the custodianship of the collection. Supported by a dedicated team, these custodians continue to uphold Bhogilal's vision, ensuring that the Bhogilal Collection remains a beacon of India's automotive heritage.

The induction ceremony into the FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame is scheduled for March 6, 2024, at Daskot in Mumbai. This event promises to be a celebration not only of Pranlal Bhogilal's legacy but also of India's significant role in the global tapestry of automotive history. As vintage cars continue to capture the imagination of enthusiasts worldwide, Bhogilal's collection stands as a living testament to the enduring charm and importance of preserving these automotive treasures for future generations.

