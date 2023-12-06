'He wanted to become the PM but...': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha's big revelation

Pranab Mukherjee served as India's finance minister and subsequently became minister for External Affairs, Defence, Finance and Commerce. He was India's 13th president (2012 to 2017).

Sharmistha Mukherjee, author and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has revealed that her father wanted to become the Prime Minister, but he knew that he couldn’t become one. She added that her late father was not in any disillusionment.

“He wanted to become the PM, but he knew that he couldn’t become one, so he was not in some disillusionment that he’ll become a PM one day,” Sharmistha Mukherjee told ANI about Pranab Mukherjee’s chances of becoming the prime minister in 2004.

Speaking to ANI, Sharmistha claimed that she asked Pranab Mukherjee once if he wanted to become the Prime Minister, to which the latter replied, “Any serious politician would like to become one but that doesn’t mean that I’d become the PM.”

"He said that maybe Sonia Gandhi had assumed that he might challenge the authority of Sonia Gandhi...he said that the question was not whether I would have challenged it or not but she felt that...Sonia Gandhi safeguarded her own and her family's interest so they made someone PM whom they felt would not challenge her authority," she added.

'In Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers', Sharmistha says that her father also told her that 'maybe politics wasn't Rahul's calling' and his 'lack of charisma and political understanding is creating a problem' besides his 'frequent disappearing acts'.

