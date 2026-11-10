Pranab Mukherjee wanted to become PM? Sonia Gandhi recalls a surprising 2010 conversation

Sonia Gandhi's memoir is trending for many topics, and one such revelation is her account of Pranab Mukherjee's wish to become Prime Minister. Know more about it.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's recently published memoir titled Belonging: A Journey of Love has been trending in political circles ever since its release. The book has brought several lesser-known stories from her political journey into focus and one such moment is about former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, who left the Congress party in 1984 after Rajiv Gandhi was chosen as the Prime Minister but returned to the party in 1989.

Sonia Gandhi recalls Pranab Mukherjee's ambition to become PM

She also recalled that Pranab Mukherjee was an exceptionally knowledgeable and experienced political colleague and wanted to become the Prime Minister. ''Pranab Mukherjee was celebrated for his encyclopaedic mind. Any question on the Congress party's long history would find in him a ready answer, and he was equally scholarly on world history, world affairs, and philosophical questions, but at times short-tempered to the point of becoming almost purple in the face,'' Sonia Gandhi wrote.

''He too had left the party in 1984 and formed his own after Rajiv was chosen as Prime Minister, feeling he'd been sidestepped. He returned in 1989, but that aspiration he never lost. Over the years, he held virtually all the important portfolios in previous Congress governments, but deep down he felt his seniority and experience made him a natural candidate for the prime ministership,'' she added.

How Sharmistha Mukherjee responded to Sonia Gandhi's remarks

Now, defending her father, Pranab's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said that the prime ministerial ambition was supported by 'decades of experience' and a 'brilliant mind'. ''What's there to get 'shocked' about? Is it a crime to be ambitious, especially when that 'ambition' was supported by decades of experience in politics & governance, hard work & a brilliant mind?'' Sharmistha Mukherjee questioned.

What’s there to get ‘shocked’ about? https://t.co/G176imSSfy November 10, 2026

''There was no one to serve him positions, including PM-ship, on a platter due to dynastic entitlements. If a well-deserving person harbours ambition to become Prime Minister, what's wrong in that, unless Sonia ji was 'shocked' by the fact that anyone outside the Gandhi-Nehru family could even dare to nurture such an ambition & furthermore dared to 'hint' it to her?'' she added.