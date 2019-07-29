Pranab Mukherjee to be conferred Bharat Ratna on August 8

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will be given the Bharat Ratna award on 8th August. Rashtrapati Bhawan have communicated this news. Along with Pranab Mukherjee, social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.will be getting the award posthumously.

Pranab Mukherjee, a life long Congressman who has held several important posts including that of Union Finance Minister was the last President of India, before Ram Nath Kovind succeeded him. During his term, Pranab Mukjerkee despite political differences managed to strike a rapport with PM Narendra Modi. Noting his achievements in service of the nation, Pranab Mukherjee's name alongside that of Deshmukh and Hazarika were nominated for Bharat Ratna in January. He will be given this award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

At that time, Narendra Modi had hailed the nomination tweeting, "Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times. He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation’s growth trajectory. His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna".

Then Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said," Congratulations to Pranab Da on being awarded the Bharat Ratna! The Congress Party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution to public service & nation-building of one of our own, has been recognised & honoured".