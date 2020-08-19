Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition worsens, shows features of lung infection: Hospital

The hospital informed that he has developed features of lung infection

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition has worsened on Thursday, informed Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.

The hospital informed that he has developed features of lung infection, and continues to be on ventilator support.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists," the hospital said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Abhijit Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee's son, said that the former president was showing positive signs of improvement, and his vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable.

"With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors, my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery," Abhijit Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantt for emergency surgery of brain clot. Later he also tested positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted last week on Monday morning after testing positive for COVID-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted last week.