Pranab Mukherjee critical, remains on ventilator support post brain surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to the military hospital on Monday afternoon and was tested COVID-19 positive. He underwent emergency life-saving surgery for a brain clot on Monday.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in critical condition and continues to remain critical on ventilatory support post-surgery for a brain clot, the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Tuesday.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted on Monday afternoon.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Army Hospital said, "Shri Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to remain critical at Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantonment. The former president, who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020, has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support."

The hospital had earlier said that the former President was admitted at 1207 hours on August 10, 2020 in a critical condition.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery," the hospital earlier said.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring Mukherjee's health.