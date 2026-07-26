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Pralhad Joshi takes charge as education minister day after Dharmendra Pradhan steps down

After assuming office, Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the responsibility. In a post on X, he said he accepted the role with “humility and a deep sense of duty.”

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

Pralhad Joshi takes charge as education minister day after Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
Prahlad Joshi
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Union Minister Pralhad Joshi took charge of the Ministry of Education on Sunday, a day after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Pradhan’s resignation came amid student protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and demonstrations held across the country.

Pralhad Joshi thanked PM Modi after assuming the charge

After assuming office, Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the responsibility. In a post on X, he said he accepted the role with “humility and a deep sense of duty.”

"Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education. I am grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility," the Minister stated.

Why Dharmendra Pradhan resigned?

Thousands of students and young supporters took part in the Jantar Mantar protest, demanding accountability for the alleged paper leak and calling for Dharmendra Pradhan’s removal as Education Minister.

After multiple rounds of talks with the Centre, Pradhan resigned on Saturday. Following his resignation, the CJP ended its agitation, saying it was withdrawing the protest “in good faith” and expecting the government to honor the commitments made during the discussions.

Who is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister and a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, is shouldering the responsibilities of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy. During his previous tenure, he was the Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

This comes after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

The resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system.

Meanwhile, CJP announced that it has withdrawn the 37-day-long agitation at Jantar Mantar in "good faith" after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the Council of Ministers and the outfit received assurance on other demands from the government.

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