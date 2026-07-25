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Pralhad Joshi's first challenge: CJP asks new minister to deliver on reform promises

After ending the Jantar Mantar protest, the CJP has put new Union Education Minister Prahlad Joshi on notice, asking him to implement key reforms and warning that India's youth are watching.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 11:51 PM IST

Pralhad Joshi's first challenge: CJP asks new minister to deliver on reform promises
Following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Pralhad Joshi has taken charge as Union Education Minister. (X)
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the position on Saturday after massive student protests since last month at Jantar Mantar. After his resignation, Cockraoch Janata Party (CJP) withdrew its protest and asked demonstrators to return home after getting assurance from the Centre over its demands. Later in the day, the Centre appointed Prahlad Joshi as the new Union Education Minister, and since then, several comments have been made on his appointment by the CJP members.

While speaking to news agency ANI, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, 'Our concerns and demands have been addressed. Those demands resonated with the youth across the country, which is why this movement gained nationwide support. Whoever becomes the Education Minister should know that the youth are watching.''

''They will demand accountability. So, when the time comes, work in the interest of the youth. Stop paper leaks and implement our five-point recommendations outlined in the demand charter. We will meet the new Education Minister soon. The government has promised to hold a meeting within a month, and then we will see what happens,'' he added.

'Historic victory': CJP celebrates Pradhan's resignation, hails youth movement

Meanwhile, Das called the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan a 'historic' victory for students and the youth of the country. Talking about the celebration, he added, ''This time on August 15, 2026, when we celebrate Independence Day, after a very long time, after many years, after 12 years, we will truly celebrate this day properly. Because today, with the victory of the youth movement, we have gained freedom from an atmosphere of fear. The government that created an atmosphere of fear for so many years, where if you asked a question, an FIR was filed; if you protested, UAPA was invoked, such a government had to bow down before youth power today.''

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