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Pralhad Joshi Educational Qualification: From academic background, former ministries to net worth, know all about India's new education minister

Pralhad Joshi was born on November 27, 1962, in Vijayapura, earlier known as Bijapur, in Karnataka. He came from a humble background as his father served with the Indian Railways.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 08:33 AM IST

Pralhad Joshi Educational Qualification: From academic background, former ministries to net worth, know all about India's new education minister
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (File photo/ANI)
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Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers owing to widespread student-led protests across the nation over the NEET paper leak.

Pradhan's resignation was accepted with immediate effect, and Joshi will continue to hold his existing portfolio along with the Education Ministry charge.

The resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system.

Who is Pralhad Joshi?

Pralhad Joshi was born on November 27, 1962, in Vijayapura, earlier known as Bijapur, in Karnataka. He came from a humble background as his father served with the Indian Railways. Joshi did most of his schooling in Karnataka and later earned an arts degree.

He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) early in life and subsequently began his journey in public service through organizational and political work in Karnataka.

Pralhad Joshi's educational qualification

According to his official parliamentary profile, Pralhad Joshi completed his schooling in Hubballi before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Kadasiddheshwar Arts College, affiliated with Karnataka University, Dharwad, in 1983.

Before pursuing higher education, he attended Railway School for his primary education and later studied at New English School in Hubballi.

Pralhad Joshi's political career

Pralhad Joshi has been the MP for Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency since 2004. In 2019, he entered the Narendra Modi cabinet as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, and served in those roles till 2024.

An early member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Joshi came into the national spotlight in 1999 after leading a campaign to hoist the Indian national flag at Idagah Maidan in Hubli, Karnataka. The issue was recently settled in his favor when the Supreme Court upheld the Karnataka High Court’s decision to restore the maidan’s ownership to the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

Shaped by his RSS background, Joshi also led the "Save Kashmir Movement" and gained prominence in the state. He joined the BJP, worked his way up, and became president of the party’s Dharwad district unit. In June 2024, PM Modi appointed him as Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

Pralhad Joshi's previous offices

Before taking charge of the Education Ministry, Pralhad Joshi held several key positions in the Union government.

Here's a complete list:

1. President of the BJP's Karnataka unit

2. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

3. Union Minister of Coal

4. Union Minister of Mines

5. Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

6. Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Pralhad Joshi's net worth

According to his latest poll affidavit, Pralhad Joshi and his family have reported total assets of ₹21.09 crore and total liabilities of ₹8.01 crore.

The affidavit states that their movable assets are worth ₹8.97 crore. Of this, ₹2.72 crore belongs to Pralhad Joshi, ₹5.93 crore to his wife, and ₹32.03 lakh to his dependent daughter.

Their immovable assets are valued at ₹12.11 crore — ₹11.24 crore registered under Joshi’s name and ₹86.39 lakh under his wife’s name.

Pralhad Joshi's family

Pralhad Joshi is married to Jyoti Joshi. While she mostly keeps away from politics, she has been seen with him at public functions and during election campaigns on occasion.

 

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jyoti Joshi have three daughters — Arpita, Anusha and Ananya.  The family prefers to stay out of the public eye.

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