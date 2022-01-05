Prakash Bhakar: Emerging social worker and young Businessman of Makrana assembly constituency

A young Businessman who is continuously growing in the field of social service and is motivating the youth to work in the interest of society by taking them along.

Prakash Bhakar, 34 years old young Businessman and social worker of Makrana assembly constituency of Nagaur district.

Prakash Bhakar was born in a poor farmer's family in Jusari Gram Panchayat. In 2005, he started his own Makrana marble business. Contested the election of Panchayat Samiti member in 2015, in which won by 137 votes. From here Bhakar started his political and social life. In 2020, he was elected sarpanch of his own gram panchayat Jusari as well as the sarpanch of Nagaur district was elected union president. Bhaker is also a member of Jalore Marble Association.

While being a Panchayat Samiti member, Bhakar donated 3.10 bighas of land from his personal land to Devlaji Gaushala. During the Corona period, ration, oxygen cylinders, masks, PPE kits, medicines were distributed to the poor in the entire Makrana assembly constituency at private expense. During this, an incentive amount of one lakh rupees was also given to the gram panchayat after being honored at the district level by the Rajasthan government for doing good work. Bhakar distributed 32,000 ayurvedic plants as per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and went from door to door and told about the benefits of them. Bhakar organized a blood donation camp on 12 September 2021 in view of the shortage of blood after the second wave of Corona, in which a total of 367 units of blood were collected. Bhaker donated Rs 5 lakh during the program at Dobri Kala Gaushala. Recently, in the program held in Devlaji Gaushala, donating Rs.6 lakh for tube well and Rs.5 lakh in cash, a total of Rs.11 lakh was donated to Gaushala for Gaumata. Bhakar donated 4000 feet of marble for the Veer Tejaji Maharaj temple in Sabalpur village. Bhakar announced to give Rs 5 lakh each in each gram panchayat for development works in all 40 gram panchayats of Makrana assembly constituency.

The youth of Makrana assembly constituency are looking at Prakash Bhakar as a youth icon for social service.

-Brand Desk Content