Pragya Thakur sits on dharna, approaches Bhopal police to register complaint against Cong MLA who threatened her

"I am waiting here since 2 hours, but police is not ready to file my complaint against Govardhan Dangi (Congress MLA from Rajgarh's Biaora)," Pragya Thakur said.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur sat on dharna (protest) outside a police station in Bhopal saying that the cops were not registering her complaint against Congress leader Goverdhan Dangi who according to her threatened the BJP lawmaker.

"We will not just burn her (Pragya Thakur's) effigy, if she ever sets her foot here (in Rajgarh), we will burn her too," said Pragya Thakur after police did not register her complaint and mentioned that the cops were under so much pressure of Congress party that they refused to file FIR.

— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

Congress leader's statement came after BJP MP Pragya Thakur had called Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a 'patriot'.

Pragya Singh Thakur had apologised for her remark hailing Nathuram Godse.

Pragya Thakur said, "I apologise If I have hurt any sentiments... My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation." (Mein sadan mein mere dwara ki gayi kisi bhi tipani se kisi bhi prakar se kisi koi thess pahunchi ho toh uske liye mein khed prakat kar kshama chahti hun)

Pragya Thakur hailed Nathuram Godse when DMK member A Raja, during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Her remarks on Godse triggered protests by the opposition members.

"You cannot give the example of Godse as he was a nationalist," said the BJP MP. (The original term used by Pragya Thakur to hail Godse was expunged from records by Lok Sabha Om Birla).

Thakur, a Malegaon-blasts accused currently out on bail, had in May caused nationwide outrage when she made similar remarks during his campaign for Bhopal Lol Sabha seat.

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to a TV channel had, asserted that he won't be able to forgive her ever for the controversial statement.

She had also kicked up a storm by saying IPS officer Karkare died during 26/11 attack as she had "cursed" him for torturing her.

Earlier last week, her nomination to a parliamentary committee on defence also triggered a controversy.