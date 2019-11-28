Pragya Thakur may be sacked from BJP after comment on Godse in Lok Sabha: Sources

BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur may be sacked from the party after her recent remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse during a Lok Sabha debate.

An uproar had erupted in Lok Sabha on Thursday over Pragya Thakur's yesterday's (Wednesday) remarks on Nathuram Godse when she had hailed him as a nationalist. However, Pragya's remark was later expunged from the record by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Several leaders including Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdury, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, other slammed the BJP MP from Bhopal for her remarks.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said her comments are shocking... he does not waste his time on Pragya Thakur.. his party has already reacted on it... However, in a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament."

Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2019

"They (BJP) gave her a ticket and brought her to the parliament, what will happen by not allowing her in parliamentary party meetings? She should not be allowed to sit in parliament till she apologises, we will demand a censure motion," said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Speaking on Pragya Thakur's remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "If someone considers Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt', then our party condemns it. Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so."

BJP working president JP Nadda also reacted on the controversy and said Pragya Thakur's statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. She will be removed from the consultative committee of defence."

"We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session, she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings," JP Nadda said.