Pradosh Vrat March 2021: Timings, fasting rules, significance of auspicious occasion

The first Pradosh Vrat of March started yesterday (March 10), while Mahashivaratri will be celebrated on March 11. According to the Hindu calendar, Pradosh Vrat is kept on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. every month.

On this day, Lord Shiva is worshiped by his devotees. Worshiping Lord Shiva and keeping fast on the day of Pradosh fulfill all the wishes of the devotees.

The Hindu scriptures wax eloquent about those who perform Pradosh vrat. The vrat (fast) is observed for spiritual upliftment, and those who observe the fast with devotion are bestowed with wealth and good health.

There are two different methods of fasting on the Pradosh vrat. One method involves fasting from sunrise until sunset, and the fast is broken after worshipping Lord Shiva in the evening. The other method includes observing strict fast for the entire day, 24 hours.

Pradosh Vrat auspicious time

Falgun Krishna Trayodashi starts - March 10 2021, from 2:40 PMTrayodashi Tithi ends - March 11, 2021, 02:39 PM

Rules of Pradosh Vrat-

1. To perform Pradosh Vrat, one should wake up early in the morning on the day of Trayodashi.2. One should meditate on Lord Shiva by taking a bath.3. Food is not taken in this fast.4. Stay away from anger or controversy.5. Brahmacharya should be practiced on the day of Pradosh Vrat.6. On this day one should worship Lord Shiva by bathing one hour before sunset.7. Asana of Kusha should be performed during Pradosh Vrat.

How to observe Pradosh Vrat puja?

Pradosh Vrat puja is done 45 minutes before sunset and 45 minutes after sunset. This is called Pradosh Kaal. In the meantime, sit for worship after bath. Offer sandalwood, flowers, akshat, incense, dakshina and naivedya to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Women should offer Lal Chunri and Suhaag items to Maa Parvati. It is considered auspicious to offer the goods of makeup to Maa Parvati.

What to eat during Pradosh Vrat?

Food is not taken for the whole day. You can drink milk after taking a bath in the morning. After this, take a vow of fast. In the Pradosha period, one can eat fruits after worshiping Lord Shanidev. Eating salt is prohibited in Pradosh Vrat.

The Pradosh vrat can be observed by all irrespective of age and gender. In certain parts of the country, devotees worship the Nataraj form of Lord Shiva on this day.