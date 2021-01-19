Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana: 6.1 lakh beneficiaries of THIS state to get Rs 2,691 crore tomorrow

At least 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh will receive Rs 2,691 crore financial assistance from the the Prime Minister on Wednesday (January 20) as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse the funds via video conferencing.

Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be present on the occasion. The development comes after PM Modi gave a clarion call of “Housing for All by 2022”, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20 in 2016.

The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) financial assistance include release of first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80 thousand beneficiaries who have already availed of the first installment.

Under PMAY-G, as many as 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country. Each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and Rs 1.30 lakh (in Hilly States/North Eastern States/Difficult areas/UT of J&K and Ladakh/IAP/LWE districts).

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G), MGNREGS or any other dedicated source of funding.