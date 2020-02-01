'Power of democracy lies in ballot, not bullet': Yogi Adityanath asks crowd not to use violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday discouraged a gathering from taking the route of violence and asked people to instead use democratic means, saying "power of democracy lies in the ballot, not bullet."

This comes as an angry crowd chanted 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko" slogan at an election rally in Delhi's Narela, where the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was campaigning for the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital.

"Brothers and sisters this is elections. In elections, understand the value of each vote. The biggest power of democracy is ballot and not bullet. Understand the power of the ballot. I have come to appeal for the language of the ballot," said Adityanath.

Much controversy has erupted over Union Minister Anurag Thakur's slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting in Rithala on January 27. Several critics have pressed on the BJP over these statements, even at times linking violent retaliation against anti-CAA protests in recent times to these slogans.

However, Yogi was also critical of these anti-CAA protests in his own way, categorising them as being done by "enemies of India", even linking Pakistan and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to these protests.

"Enemies of India, who speak the language of Pakistan are creating disorder by protesting everywhere," said Adityanath, adding, "Protests against CAA and a Pakistani minister releasing a statement in favour of Kejriwal, it all looks linked."

For context, Pakistan Minister Fawad Choudhry had recently tweeted saying, "Under pressure to lose another State Election (Delhi on February 8th), he (PM Modi) resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region."

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.