Power cuts in Bengaluru today: List of affected areas

Power will be affected in the east and west zones only.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

Bengaluru (File)

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company will cut power supply in several parts of the Karnakata capital to carry out maintenance work. The electric supply will be disrupted on July 27. According to reports, the electric supply in the city's East Zone will be impacted between 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. 

In the East Zone, the affected areas will be Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Threatre, Post Office Road, etc.

According to Times Now, power supply in areas like the Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Ayyappanagar 1st to 4th block, Chikkadevasandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha garden, Coconut garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post office layout, will be affected between 10 am to 2 pm.

In the West Zone, disruptions in electricity are likely in areas like Annapurna Layout, Krishna Garden, SIR MV 1st Block, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari layout, BEL 1St Stage, BEL 2nd Stage, and Gandhi park. 

