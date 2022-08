Parts of Bengaluru, Chennai to face power cuts today: Check list of affected areas

Parts of Bengaluru, Chennai to face power cuts on August 23. (File photo)

Parts of Bengaluru may face power disruptions between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday, August 23. The power supply will be disrupted in order to carry out some maintenance work undertaken by the city's power supply department BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited), according to reports.

Affected areas in Bengaluru

Avalahalli

Anjanapura

Brookes Layout

BDA Layout 8th Phase

Royal County Layout

Deepak Layout

Vaddarapalya

Avalahalli

Srinivasa Reddy Layout

Narayana Nagara

BCCH Layout

Thalaghattapura

Judicial Layout

Vakil Layout

Vajarahalli

BSK 6th Stage

BSK 8th phase BDA Layout

Raghavapalya

Gundu Thopu

8th Block Anjanapura

Weavers Colony

Amruthnagara

SP Thota

Vaddarapalya

Kembathahalli

Power cut in Chennai

People in Chennai will also face power cuts in some areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) will be doing some repair and maintenance work, reports suggest. The power supply will be restored before 02.00 pm if the work is completed earlier. Check the affected areas below.

READ | How does monkeypox spread? Health Ministry explains in new video

In George Town (East) area: Thambuchetty street, Angappa Naicken Street, Mannady street, Sowarimuthu street, Nainiappan street, Salai Vinayagar street, Broadway, Krishnan Koil street, Adam street, Chinathambi street, Anderson street, Davidson street and above all surrounding areas.

In Perambur area: Sembium Gandhi Nagar GNT Road, Chandra Prabhu colony, Lakshmi Amman Koil, Sembium area, Kodungaiyur area, Muthamizh Nagar area, and above all surrounding areas.