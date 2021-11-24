Poultry farmer claims loud music during wedding killed 63 chicken, seeks compensation

A man in Odisha, the owner of the chicken farm, has claimed that about 63 chickens died due to the loud music played during a wedding. He has also lodged a complaint with the police.

The man has said that he even requested to reduce the volume, but people at the wedding abused him and drove him away. After this, when he reached his field, he found that the chickens had died.

As per a report by India Today, Ranjit Parida owns a poultry farm in Kandagaradi village of Nilagiri police station area of ​​Balasore district of Odisha. In his complaint, he alleged that during a wedding procession on Sunday night, people on the groom's side played loud music, due to which 63 of his chickens died. He told the police that at around 11 pm on Sunday night, the groom from the nearby village of Maitapur had reached the village playing music in loud volume and there was a lot of fireworks as well.

The person claimed that the chickens were troubled by the loud sound and he requested the people involved in the procession to lower it. But they abused him and asked him to leave, adding that the 'baaratis' were drunk. Parida said that the frightened chickens in the field started running around as they were frightened due to loud noises and after an hour, 63 dead chickens were found in the field. Parida said that the next morning when he asked the bride's family to pay compensation for the death of the chicken, they refused.

The farm owner claimed that due to the loud noise, about 150 kg of the chicken was lost as they died of shock. At the same time, Nilagiri police station in-charge Draupadi Das said that she has called both Parida and the neighbours to discuss the complaint. On the other hand, the family members of the groom say that Parida's allegation is baseless. They have asked when chickens are taken from one place to another amid loud horns, then they do not die, then how can they die from the sound of DJ?