After the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) grilled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and others in connection with the land-for-job scam, posters supporting the former Bihar CM were put up in Patna.

The posters featured pictures of the veteran leader and his son Tejashwi Yadav, with the slogan, "Na jhuka hoon, na jhukunga! Tiger abhi zinda hai" (I haven't bowed down, nor will I bow down ever. Tiger is still alive).

Take a look

As per a report by PTI, the ED, on Wednesday, grilled the RJD chief for nearly four hours in the alleged land-for-job scam case. Moreover, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tej Pratap Yadav, named co-accused in the case, were questioned by the ED on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Prasad's younger son and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the case is "politically motivated".

“The more we are harassed, the stronger we shall become. Of course, the case is politically motivated. Had I not been in politics, I would not have been dragged into this. I had predicted after the Delhi assembly elections that now the agencies will turn their gaze towards Bihar", he told reporters.

The land-for-job scam pertains to the allegation that Lalu Prasad Yadav, back in 2009 when he was the union railway minister, provided railway jobs to candidates in lieu of plots of land.