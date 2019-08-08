Postal service building collapses at Coimbatore railway station, 2 dead

At least 2 people died when a building collapsed inside the Coimbatore railway station owing to heavy rains. The railway parcel service building collapsed around 4AM Thursday. According to reports, both the deceased hailed from Mettupalayam and were workers in that site.

The railway authorties alerted the concerned authorities after the building collapsed and soon rescue workers and fire department men reached the spot to expedite rescue operations. The injured were rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital where two were declared dead. Coimbatore has been receiving heavy rainfall from Wednesday night.

