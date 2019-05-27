Post-poll violence continues in Bengal, BJP activist shot dead in Bhatpara

While elections are over, political temperature refuses to subside in West Bengal as post-poll skirmishes between TMC and BJP is being reported from different parts of the state.

Chandan Shau (36),a BJP activist was shot dead at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district of the state on Sunday night. The incident took place at Kalitala area in ward no 7, under Jagaddal police station limits. He was shot dead by unidentified miscreants when he was returning home around 10.30 PM.

Sources said, four miscreants on two bike came and stopped him. One of them fired from close range. Shau was rushed to Bhatpara state general hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to BJP, Shau earlier used to be a TMC worker but recently crossed over. Hence he was attacked, claims saffron party. TMC sources however have denied any connection to this murder to Zee 24 Ghanta. West Bengal has seen massive clashes in the last two years. According to BJP, over 80 workers have died at this time. Bhatpara too has seen several clashes during the election. Bhatpara is under Battackpore constituency. BJP leader Arjun Singh who was earlier with TMC won from Barrackpore defeating incumbent MP Dinesh Trivedi.