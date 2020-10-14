Post office recruitment 2020: Vacant positions in Maharashtra Circle, check how to apply

Representational image

Indian Postal department's Maharashtra Circle has invited applications for 1371 jobs of Postman (PM)/ Mail Guard (MG) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested candidates can apply online at its official website-https://dopmah2O.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/.

The start date for the submission of the application is October 12 and the last date is November 11, 2020.

Out of the 1371 vacant posts--1029 belong to Postman Post, 15 to Mailguard, and the rest of 327 for MTS in different districts of Maharashtra Postal Circle.

Educational qualification:

1. For Postman and Mail Guard posts, candidates should be 12th pass from a recognized Board. They should have studied and passed the Marathi language at least up to 10th standard and for selection in Goa State, they need to have studied and passed Konkani or Marathi language at least up to 10th standard. They should also have a working knowledge of computers as they have to qualify Paper III (Skill Test of Data Entry on the computer).

2. For MTS posts, candidates should be 10th standard pass from recognized education board. They should have studied and passed the Marathi language at least up to 10th standard and for selection in Goa, the applicants should have studied and passed Konkani or Marathi language at least up to 10th standard. They also need to have a working knowledge of Computers so that they should qualify for Paper III (Skill Test of Data Entry on the computer).

Steps for registration:

Step 1. click on "New User" on https: //dopmah20.onlineapDlicationform.oro/MHPOST to register for the first time.

Step 2. Fill the registration form after reading the instructions.

Step 3. After registering, fill in the main registration form which includes necesaary details--Personal Details, Educational qualification, posts to apply for.



Step 4. Uploading recent Photo, Signature, other requisite Documents in prescribed file format.

Step 5. Then make the payment for the application.

Step 6. Click on submit.