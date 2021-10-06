Why do PIN codes always have 6 digits? Know here

PIN Code or Postal Index Number is an important part of our daily lives. In times such as this when more and more people in urban India rely on home delivery of stuff, pin code plays an extremely important role.

However, have you ever wondered why the pin code has six digits and what these stand for? In fact, the entire postal department runs smoothly with just these six digits.

So, today let us know what the digits in the pin code stand for.

PIN code was introduced on August 15, 1972 and it is a 6-digit code. There are 9 regions that have been allotted with a separate unique PIN - 8 are geographical regions and digit 9 is reserved for Army Postal Service. There is a total of 19,101 PINs covering 154,725 post offices in India, with the exception of the Army Postal Service, as of 2014.

These codes are decoded as follows:

1st digit – One of the regions (9 regions)First 2 digits– The sub-region/Circle (22 circles)First 3 digits– Sorting areaLast 3 digits– Delivery post office code

The world's highest post office is also located in India (Hikkim) which is located at 15,500 feet, Hikkim is part of the Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh.