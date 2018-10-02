Post-mortem nails lie of UP Police: Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot at point-blank range, bullet found in head

The post-mortem report in the shocking killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari is out. The report nails the lies of Uttar Pradesh Police. The report said that Tiwari was shot at point-blank range. He died due to gunshot injury. Moreover, the bullet lodge in his skull proves that the accused constable didn’t just fire in self defence. He specially took aim and shot Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Apple has also released a statement on the killing. ‘Shocked and heartbroken by (Vivek) Tiwari's death. We extend deepest sympathies to his family,’ Apple’s statement read.

Apart from post-mortem report, latest facts have emerged that show that the police deliberately tried to cover up the incident. Tiwari’s wife Kalapana was not informed about her husband till 3 am in the morning.

Ajay Kumar, one of Tiwari's friends, described him as a hard working, jovial person who was fond of singing folk songs.

Tiwari had faced financial hardship but then his life changed after 2014 when he landed a job as an Apple manager responsible for managing sales and working with the company's partners in the state.

"It was only now that he had started enjoying his life, we still can't believe he's dead," Kumar told Reuters, adding that he was also involved in a poster campaign after the incident.

Under fire over the mishandling of the case, Yogi Adityanath may have sacked the accused cops, but the Opposition has sharpened its attack on the BJP government.

While Mayawati said that there’s no law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party has slammed the ‘encounter raj.’

On Monday, Tiwari’s widow Kalpana met the Chief Minister. . "I have said earlier that I have faith in the state government. This faith has been strengthened after meeting the CM. I have lost capacity to take a stand after the unfortunate incident, which should not have happened. It has shaken me. After meeting the CM, I have gained confidence that I will be able to fulfil the responsibilities my husband left on me," Kalpana had said after the meeting. The chief minister assured family of all the possible help and also met the two daughters and consoled the family promising strict action against the guilty. "All my demands have been met. I wanted strict action against the guilty, a job, accommodation, expenses for education of my daughters and my mother-in-law. The CM acceded to all my demands," Kalpana Tiwari said.