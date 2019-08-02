Post-mortem confirms CCD founder VG Siddhartha died due to drowning

On Friday, CCD founder VG Siddhartha’s post-mortem confirmed that he died due to drowning. The post-mortem report stated that water in his lungs showed the cause of death was drowning and ruled out foul play.

The report was filed by Wenlock District Hospital in Mangalore.

The remains of Siddhartha was traced after 36 hours of an intensive search operation with a letter allegedly written by him to the Board of Directors and employees of his company Coffee Day Enterprises, showing he was struggling with financial problems due to debt, taxes and share buy backs.

The search involved multiple agencies, which scoured the waters under a bridge across Nethravathi, where Siddhartha, founder of India's largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day, was reportedly last seen on Monday night, officials said.After the post-mortem at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, the body was taken to Siddhartha's home district of Chikmagalur

A large number of people from within the coffee estate and neighbouring villages, whom Siddhartha had helped come up in life, thronged to pay their homage to the 'coffee king'.Before Chethanahalli, the body was kept at Chikkamagalur for people to pay their last respects.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his predecessor H D Kumaraswamy and several political leaders attended the funeral.

Siddhartha's body was found by local fishermen and patrolling policemen on the banks of Nethravathi river near Mangaluru on Wednesday, two days after he went missing.

Borrowing Rs five lakh from his father to pursue his dreams, Siddhartha, known for being shy and self-effacing, went on to become "coffee king", creating jobs for thousands of youth instead of joining the family business.

The family owned over 350 acres of coffee estate and had been in the business for over 140 years.