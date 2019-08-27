Post-Imran Khan's nuclear threat, Pakistan amps up activity at LoC

Days after India removed the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is trying to create tensions at the Line of Control (LoC) after resorting to diplomatic means which failed.

It has been learnt that Islamabad deployed medium-range artillery along LoC and has mobilised its army as well. In an address to the nation on Kashmir on Monday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a "nuclear threat".

He said, "India should remember that if the situation turns worse and moves towards war, they should remember that both countries have nuclear weapons and one should remember that repercussions will be around the world, and not just in India and Pakistan."

"Pakistan will now go to every extent, till their last breath on the issue," he added.

Pakistan had earlier been using small weapons when it came to ceasefire violations, while India has used Bofors weapons to deal with the increased Pakistani efforts to destabilise the LoC.

It is understood that Islamabad has now deployed its Special Service Group (SSG), an elite commando force and Border Action Team (BAT) at the LoC.

On the night of July 31 and August 1, Indian forces had thwarted a BAT attempt to infiltrate the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.

Increased activity of terror groups has also been noted. Associates of Masood Azhar, the chief of the United Nation listed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), have been found overlooking the training of terror groups, eager to cross over the LoC. Increased movement of terrorists has also been reported in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Kotli in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).