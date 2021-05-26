Big Update: All UP residents to get free treatment 'post-COVID', read details here

Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all government and private medical colleges and super specialty institutions in the state to not charge any fee from patients seeking post-COVID-19 treatment.

The order issued on Tuesday by the Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department, Alok Kumar, said that if the investigation report of COVID-19 patients who are admitted to medical colleges comes negative, but they have to be kept admitted in the hospital due to post-COVID difficulties, then also they will be treated for free.

Principal Secretary said that there was confusion regarding the treatment of these patients who were admitted to hospitals due to post-COVID complications.

In such a situation, treatment will be done free of cost in special medical institutions including Sanjay Gandhi PGI and KGMU, and private and government medical colleges across the state.

It is noteworthy that all the medical colleges of the state were still charging fees for other services from the COVID-19 patients if they remained admitted to the hospital after the report came negative due to post COVID-19 complications.

The Yogi Adityanath government last month only announced that it will now bear the cost of treatment of COVID-19 patients even those who are admitted to private hospitals. Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal has informed that hospitals have been asked not to turn away patients.

The government release also said that the last rites of every COVID-19 casualty would be done as per the religion of the patient and the state government would bear the cost. Directives in this regard have been sent to officials in rural and urban areas in the state.