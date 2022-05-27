Possibility of rain in north India including Delhi-NCR for next two days, no heatwave predicted

(Image Source: IANS)

Many states in north India, including Delhi-NCR will see thunderstorms for two days from today. However, these seasonal activities will happen only in the evening and night time. On May 27, there is a possibility of Western Disturbance again over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The already formed cyclonic circulation over North Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana will become more marked and will cover a wider area of ​​Northern Plains. These weather systems will work in tandem and will pass slowly over the hills and plains of North India between May 27 and May 30.

According to agency experts, the Western Disturbance will be much lighter than last week, which had caused heavy rainfall in the mountains and plains on May 21, May 22 and May 23. The weather activity will be mainly confined to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and partly to Himachal Pradesh. However, its impact will be the least in Uttarakhand.

The foothills of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh may also experience light to moderate, scattered thunder and lightning between May 27 and May 29. There is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in the national capital Delhi on May 27 and May 28.

Most of the weather activity will be during the late evening or night time. However, the mercury level is likely to rise gradually over the plains for the next 4-5 days. The day temperature will exceed 40 degree Celsius at many places and possibly cross 43 degree Celsius at some places. However, there is no possibility of heatwave except in West Rajasthan.